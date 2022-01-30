Dublin Port: Cocaine worth €3.1m found by customs sniffer dog
Cocaine with an estimated street value of €3.1m (£2.6m) has been found in a vehicle at Dublin Port.
Customs dog James found the class A drugs in a refrigerated unit after a vehicle was stopped as part of a Revenue Customs Service and the Gardaí (Irish police) investigation.
Gardaí said the operation is targeting transnational organised crime.
The drugs, which weighed 45kg, were subsequently seized and a 46-year-old man has been arrested.