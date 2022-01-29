Richard O'Halloran back in Ireland after being denied exit from China
- Published
An Irish businessman who had been prevented from leaving China for almost three years, has arrived back in Ireland.
Richard O'Halloran, a director at CALS Ireland (China International Aviation Leasing Service), travelled to Shanghai in February 2019.
Broadcaster RTÉ reported the firm was in dispute with China's authorities.
When he had previously tried to leave the country, Mr O'Halloran was told an exit ban was placed on his passport.
Mr O'Halloran was reunited with his family at Dublin Airport on Saturday morning.
His wife, Tara, posted a picture of their family reunion on Twitter, and thanked "everyone for all your support".
"We are so unbelievably happy to have him back," she added.
Thank you everyone for all your support. We are so unbelievably happy to have him back… pic.twitter.com/HCvehlOw7n— Tara O’Halloran (@tara_ohalloran) January 29, 2022
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the past three years had been a "traumatic" experience for Mr O'Halloran and his family.
He added his return had taken "many months of work" and he wished them well.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin "warmly welcomed" Mr O'Halloran's return.
In a Twitter post, he said he acknowledged "the work of many people in Ireland and China" who helped make this possible, while also paying tribute to the O'Halloran family.
Warmly welcome the returning home of Richard O’Halloran.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 28, 2022
I acknowledge the work of the many people in Ireland and in China who have helped make this day happen.
It has been a very difficult journey for him and his family.
Thinking of them today.
In a previous interview with RTÉ Prime Time last year, Mr O'Halloran said he had travelled to China to resolve a commercial matter and to meet investors.
He described a fear that he would be imprisoned "even though I was innocent".
Mr O'Halloran said in August 2020 he had collapsed and suffered from "acute anxiety and stress", as well as "sleep deprivation and mental stress" as a result of his detention.
Barry Andrews, Fianna Fáil MEP (Member of the European Parliament) for Dublin, who was involved in the campaign for Mr O'Halloran's release, said his four children had been denied their father for the last three years.
He added that his mother, who is in her 80s, did not know if she would see her son again.
"So it's just an enormous relief on a human basis that he's on his way home to his family," he added.
However, he said Ireland needed to examine its relationship with China.