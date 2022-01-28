Ukraine crisis: US ignored Russia's security concerns, Putin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his French counterpart that the West has ignored Russia's security concerns, amid fears Russia could invade Ukraine.
The US rejected a key Moscow demand that Nato rule out Ukraine joining the defence alliance - but insisted it was offering Russia a "diplomatic path".
President Joe Biden has warned there is a "distinct possibility" Russia might invade Ukraine next month.
Russia denies it is planning an attack.
But on Friday Mr Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron the stand-off had not been resolved.
"US and Nato responses did not take account of such key Russian concerns as preventing Nato expansion, non-deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders, or returning the alliance's military potential and infrastructure in Europe to positions existing in 1997," a Kremlin readout of the call said.
It is Mr Putin's first comment on the crisis after the US rejected Russia's main demand.
He told Mr Macron he would study the US counter-proposals closely before deciding on any further action.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there were "grains of rationality" in the US response and that Russia does not want war.
Shortly after Mr Putin's comments to Mr Macron, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was ready to increase its presence in eastern Europe to demonstrate its resolve.
Mr Stoltenberg said Russia was deploying thousands of combat-ready troops and missile systems into Belarus, which also borders Ukraine.
Russia last month made wide-ranging security demands from the West, including that:
- Ukraine should be barred from joining Nato
- Nato should end military activity in eastern Europe, pulling troops out of Poland and the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
- The alliance should not deploy missiles in countries near or bordering Russia
The US and Nato responded by saying Ukraine had the right to choose its own allies but offered Russia talks on missile placements and other issues.
Why the fixation on Nato?
In public, Russian officials insist that Nato is a danger to Russia's national security.
I'm sceptical. I find it hard to believe that Moscow truly sees the alliance is a threat.
Only 6% of Russia's borders touch Nato countries; the Kremlin has good relations with some Nato members, like Italy and Hungary; it's even sold weapons systems to Nato member Turkey.
Plus, there is no sign whatsoever of Ukraine, Georgia or other former Soviet states being accepted into Nato in the near future.
So why is the Kremlin fixating on the alliance? Partly for domestic reasons: to get the Russian people to unite against an alleged external enemy.
But also, perhaps, as an excuse to use this moment to reshape the European security order to Moscow's benefit; to re-establish Russia's sphere of influence and try to rewrite the results of the Cold War.
If Russia were to invade Ukraine, it would not be the first time.
Russia annexed Ukraine's southern Crimea peninsula in 2014. It is also backing rebels who seized large swathes of the eastern Donbas region soon afterwards, and some 14,000 people have died in fighting there.
On Thursday the US and Germany threatened to halt the opening of a key pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.
Nord Stream 2 would run under the Baltic Sea and is designed to double Russia's gas exports to Germany. The 1,225km (760-mile) pipeline took five years to build and cost $11bn (£8bn).
But as yet it has not started operating, as regulators said in November it does not comply with German law and suspended its approval.