Ukraine: Conscript shoots five at military factory
- Published
A National Guard conscript in Ukraine has shot dead five people and injured another five in the eastern city of Dnipro, the interior ministry says.
The 21-old-year man opened fire as guard members were being issued weapons at the Pivdenmash aerospace plant at 01:40 GMT on Thursday.
The soldier - named as Artemiy Ryabchuk - then fled the scene with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. He was found and arrested shortly afterwards.
The motive for the attack is unclear.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky has set up a special commission to investigate the shooting.
One of the victims was a female member of Ukraine's National Guard.
Pivdenmash - known as Yuzhmash during its Soviet period - is a state-owned plant that produces and tests material related to aeronautics and defence.