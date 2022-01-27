BBC News

Ukraine: Conscript shoots five at military factory




The soldier has been named by the interior ministry as Artemiy Ryabchuk, aged 21

A National Guard conscript in Ukraine has shot dead five people and injured another five in the eastern city of Dnipro, the interior ministry says.

The 21-old-year man opened fire as guard members were being issued weapons at the Pivdenmash aerospace plant at 01:40 GMT on Thursday.

The soldier - named as Artemiy Ryabchuk - then fled the scene with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. He was found and arrested shortly afterwards.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky has set up a special commission to investigate the shooting.

One of the victims was a female member of Ukraine's National Guard.

Pivdenmash - known as Yuzhmash during its Soviet period - is a state-owned plant that produces and tests material related to aeronautics and defence.

