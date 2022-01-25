Brexit: Edwin Poots in bid to halt Irish Sea border checks
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has taken the first step in his bid to halt Irish Sea border checks.
He has submitted a paper seeking executive approval for the checks to continue, ahead of a legal challenge.
The DUP MLA argues the forthcoming challenge makes clear that checks need to be approved by ministers because they are controversial and cut across various departments.
Sinn Féin has vowed to block any such paper from the executive agenda.
The republican party insists Stormont has a legal obligation to enforce the checks.
Mr Poots has threatened to halt the checks if the paper is blocked from Thursday's meeting of the executive.
That move could put him on a collision course with the UK government, which has said his Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is legally obliged to operate the checks.
Mr Poots has previously denied claims that the move was a stunt before May's Northern Ireland Assembly election.