Heidelberg shooting: Gunman dead after injuring several
- Published
A lone gunman is dead after injuring several people inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University, German police have said.
They said the gunman was in possession of a "long gun", and that a large operation including emergency services was under way at the university's campus in Neuenheimer Feld.
It is not yet clear how many people have been injured, or how badly.
Heidelberg is a university town in the southwest of Germany.
Police have asked people to avoid the area so rescue workers and emergency services are able to move around freely.
Germany has been hit in recent years by a spate of attacks, mostly carried out by jihadists or far-right militants.
The country has some of the strictest gun laws in Europe, and school shootings are rare.
German newspaper Bild reported that the shooter was a student at the university, and had opened fire in the lecture hall before turning the gun on himself.