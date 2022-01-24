Ukraine: US orders families of embassy staff to leave
The US has ordered the relatives of its embassy staff in Ukraine to leave amid rising tension in the region.
The State Department has also given permission for non-essential staff to leave and urged US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing.
In a statement, it said there were reports that Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine.
Russia has denied claims that it is planning to invade Ukraine.
The State Department also warned people not to travel to Russia due to the ongoing tension and "potential for harassment against US citizens".
It added that the security conditions are "unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice".
The head of the military defence alliance Nato has warned there is a risk of fresh conflict in Europe after an estimated 100,000 Russian troops amassed on the border.
Tensions over Ukraine
On Saturday, some 90 tonnes of US "lethal aid" including ammunition for "front-line defenders" arrived in Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the government were putting together a "series of actions that would figure into President Putin's calculus" including beefing up defences in Ukraine with more military assistance.
Russia has seized Ukrainian territory before, when it annexed Crimea in 2014, after the country overthrew their pro-Moscow president.
Ever since, Ukraine's military has been locked in a war with Russian-backed rebels in areas of the east near Russia's borders. An estimated 14,000 people have been killed in the Donbas region.
On Sunday, the UK foreign office accused Mr Putin of planning to install a pro-Moscow figure to lead Ukraine's government.
UK ministers have warned that the Russian government will face serious consequences if there is an incursion.