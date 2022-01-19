Ashling Murphy: Further arrest in murder investigation
- Published
A man in his 30s has been arrested by Gardaí (Irish police) investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy.
The 23-year-old primary school teacher was attacked while out exercising beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday.
The man is being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information.
Another man in his 30s, who was arrested on Tuesday, continues to be questioned on suspicion of murder.
A 40-year-old man was arrested last week, but was later released and eliminated from police enquiries.
Tearful farewell
Mourners turned out on Tuesday for Ms Murphy's funeral with Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach (PM) Micheál Martin among those who attended.
Pupils from Durrow National School where she taught, along with musicians she had played with as well as friends from her local GAA club turned out to pay their respects.
The Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan said the killing had also shone a light on the issue of violence against women within Irish society.
Ms Murphy's 23-year-old boyfriend, Ryan Casey, spoke of the loss he has endured and said she "was so much more to me than a girlfriend".
"She was my soul mate. She is my soul mate. She will always be my soul mate," he said in his emotional tribute.
"She is the greatest love of my life. I will cherish the last five years we spent together for my entire life and hope that some day, God willing, we can be reunited once more."
Tens of thousands of people have attended vigils across the island of Ireland and further afield following Ms Murphy's killing.
In the wake of Ms Murphy's murder, there have been calls for more to be done to tackle violence against women in Ireland.
The Republic's justice minister has said she intends to publish a new national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in March.