BBC News

Jozef Puska, 31, charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

Published
Image source, Zambrero
Image caption,
Ashling Murphy, 23, was a teacher and talented folk musician

A man has appeared at a special court in the Republic of Ireland charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy.

He is Jozef Puska, 31, with an address in Lynally Grove, Tullamore, County Offaly.

The 23-year-old teacher was attacked while out running beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, just before 16:00 local time last Wednesday.

Mr Puska was charged at Tullamore district court and was remanded in custody for a week.

A second man in his 30s who was arrested earlier on Wednesday has been released without charge.

Gardaí (Irish police) say a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More on this story

Related Topics