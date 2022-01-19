Jozef Puska, 31, charged with murder of Ashling Murphy
A man has appeared at a special court in the Republic of Ireland charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy.
He is Jozef Puska, 31, with an address in Lynally Grove, Tullamore, County Offaly.
The 23-year-old teacher was attacked while out running beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, just before 16:00 local time last Wednesday.
Mr Puska was charged at Tullamore district court and was remanded in custody for a week.
A second man in his 30s who was arrested earlier on Wednesday has been released without charge.
Gardaí (Irish police) say a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.