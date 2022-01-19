Man due in court over fatal assault on Ashling Murphy
A man is due to appear in court in the Republic of Ireland charged over the fatal assault of Ashling Murphy.
The 23-year-old teacher was attacked while out running beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, just before 4pm local time last Wednesday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the man would appear before a special court on Wednesday evening.
A second man in his 30s who was arrested earlier on Wednesday has been released without charge.