Ashling Murphy killing: Irish police arrest man
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.
The 23-year-old was found dead along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday.
He is being held at Tullamore Garda Station.
Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of mourners attended an emotional funeral service Mass at St Brigid's Church in Mount Bolus on Tuesday.
Among the mourners were Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin.
At her funeral Parish priest Michael Meade told mourners her family was robbed of their "most precious gift".
Symbols of Ms Murphy's life were brought to the altar during her funeral, including a fiddle, a Kilcormac/Killoughey camogie jersey, a family picture, a school book and her photo.
One beacon of light in last week's darkness was the outpouring of support and sympathy, he added.
Children outside the church held photographs of Ms Murphy and roses.
The message next to Ms Murphy's image read: "Fly high in the sky, our shining light."
Representatives from Ms Murphy's local Gaelic football club, as well as from her old school, attended the parish church of Saint Brigid.
Schoolchildren provided a guard of honour outside the church prior to the funeral.
A number of children also held fiddles and tin whistles.
On Monday officers investigating the death released a description of a man they wanted to speak to and said "significant progress" was being made in the investigation.