Ashling Murphy: Mourners line the streets for the murdered teacher

Published

The funeral of murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy is taking place in County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland.

Crowds, including schoolchildren holding pictures of Ms Murphy, lined the streets as the cortege made its way to St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus.

Her murder has shocked the nation and tens of thousands of people have attended vigils in Ireland and further afield in her honour.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Mourners came out in force to pay their respects to the murdered primary school teacher.
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
There has been an outpouring of grief and shock across the island of Ireland since Ms Murphy's death.
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Pupils from Durrow National School form a guard of honour for their beloved 23-year-old teacher.
Image source, Charles McQuillan/Getty
Image caption,
Ms Murphy's family, including her sister Amy, were pictured comforting one another.
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin was among the political dignitaries who came to pay their respects.
Image source, Charles McQuillan/Getty
Image caption,
The rain did not stop the mourners, including these girls in the colours of Ms Murphy's GAA club.

