Ashling Murphy: Mourners line the streets for the murdered teacher
- Published
The funeral of murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy is taking place in County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland.
Crowds, including schoolchildren holding pictures of Ms Murphy, lined the streets as the cortege made its way to St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus.
Her murder has shocked the nation and tens of thousands of people have attended vigils in Ireland and further afield in her honour.
