Ashling Murphy: 'Significant progress' made in murder investigation
Officers investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy have renewed their appeal for information and say "significant progress" is being made.
Police have released the description of a man they want to speak to in relation to her murder.
It comes as gardaí (Irish police) identified a new person of interest, who is believed to be in hospital.
He is receiving treatment and officers are waiting to speak to him.
Social media warning
Gardaí want anyone who saw a man dressed in a black tracksuit top with no hood, black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black trainers to come forward.
Officers have asked members of the public whether they saw this man walking in Tullamore or if they gave the man a lift last Wednesday evening.
The public has also been asked if they noticed him loitering at any location or involved in any activity which drew their attention.
Gardaí have said they believe the development of DNA profiles will form an integral part of the search for Ms Murphy's killer.
A complaint from another woman, who said she was followed on the same canal path hours before the murder, is still being investigated.
'To keep the light burning, that's all we can do'
By Jess Black, BBC News NI reporter in Tullamore
Mary Givan lives near the entrance to the Grand Canal and each night she goes to the memorial which has sprung up after Ashling Murphy's murder.
The night before the 23-year-old's funeral, Mary brings fresh batteries for the fairy lights and clears spent tea lights.
Her daughter was in the same year as Ashling.
"This is a mother's fear now," she said. "If you let your daughters out, they can't go out on their own. We can't either.
"To keep the light burning for her, that's all we can do."
Dave Plunkett walks every day by the canal path and he's here again tonight.
His 83-year-old mother used to walk it too but after Ashling's death, he doesn't think she will.
"It's like Ashling Murphy is every Irish girl. I think everyone feels a real connection to her.
"It just feels like nothing is going to be the same again."
Gardaí remained at the scene on Monday to carry out further investigations.
"We are now asking for any member of the public who was on the Grand Canal Way on the morning or afternoon of the 12th January between Digby's bridge and Ballycommon to contact the investigation team.
"Whether you think you saw anything or not please contact gardai in Tullamore.
"We continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks prior to 4pm on Wednesday and in the previous days and weeks.
"We are now asking for people in Tullamore to think about last Wednesday after 4pm and not to confine their thoughts to the Falcon Storm mountain bike."
Police are also concerned about information shared on social media, particularly private messaging apps and have appealed for people to stop sharing these messages.
"Not only are they misinformed, inaccurate and dangerous, they are unhelpful to the criminal investigation," they said.
"If you have information, which is relevant to this criminal investigation you should contact the investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station with this information."
In the days since Ms Murphy's death tens of thousands of people have attended vigils in her memory across Ireland and further afield.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, at St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus.
Unions including the Irish National Teachers' Organisation, Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland and Teachers' Union Ireland have urged schools and colleges across Ireland to observe a minute's silence at 11:00 the same day.
"We are encouraging schools to fall silent to remember a beloved primary school teacher, taken far too soon, and show our solidarity with her friends, family, colleagues and pupils as Ashling is laid to rest," the unions said.