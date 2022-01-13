Dublin: Man and woman arrested over fatal shooting
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested by police investigating the fatal shooting of a man at his home in west Dublin.
Michael Tormey was found shot dead outside his home on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, just before 05:00 local time on 9 January.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the man, who is in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
They are being detained under the Criminal Justice Act.
Mr Tormey had been socialising at a pub and a house party before returning to his home in the early hours of Sunday morning.
His body was found in the front garden with multiple shot wounds.
Speaking on Monday Superintendent Tony Twomey said the "callous" attack occurred while Mr Tormey's wife and child were asleep in the house.
Gardaí have again appealed for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the Thomond Road, Landen Road, Kylemore Road areas between 03:30 and 05:30 on Sunday morning, to come forward.