Tullamore killing was 'truly shocking crime' - Irish Justice Minister
The killing of a woman who was attacked on the banks of a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, was a "truly shocking crime", Ireland's Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said.
It happened in Cappincur in the town at 16:00 on Wednesday.
Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the incident happened while the woman was out jogging.
RTÉ has also reported that the victim was a primary school teacher aged in her early 20s.
A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.
My thoughts tonight are with the family of the young woman killed in a truly shocking crime, with her friends and with her community.— Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) January 12, 2022
Please anyone with information, come forward to An Garda Síochána. The Gardai will investigate this awful crime and ensure justice is done.
Gardaí believe the attack was random, and some people may have witnessed it.
Ms McEntee urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
The scene has been cordoned off while gardaí (Irish police) carry out their investigations, which are expected to last until Thursday morning.
They are appealing for anyone who was in Cappincur at the time of the attack to come forward.