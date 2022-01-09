Dublin: Man found shot dead in front garden in Dublin
- Published
A man in his 40s has been found shot dead at a house in Ballyfermot in west Dublin.
Gardaí (Irish police) said it happened on Thomond Road at about 05:00 local time on Sunday.
They said there was no obvious motive at this time.
The body, which had been shot multiple times, was found in the front garden of the property and was removed following a forensic examination of the scene.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ News reported that local people said they did not hear any shots during the night.