Man dies following car crash in St Johnston, County Donegal
- Published
A man has died following a two-car crash in County Donegal, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.
It happened at about 21:15 local time on Thursday on the R236 at St Johnston.
The man, who was in his 20s, was the driver of one of the two cars and died at Letterkenny General Hospital, where he was taken after the crash.
The road remained closed on Friday morning and forensic investigators have been asked to carry out an examination of the area.
Gardaí urged witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
Meanwhile a motorcyclist has been killed following a collision with a car in Dublin.
It happened at the junction of Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road in Terenure at 21:10 on Thursday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.