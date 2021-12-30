Covid-19: Avoid New Year's parties, urges Irish health minister
- Published
People in Ireland should not hold household gatherings to mark New Year's Eve amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the chief medical officer has warned.
Dr Tony Holohan has written to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to express concern at the recent figures.
He has also urged the public to keep their social contacts low over the coming weeks.
On Wednesday, more than 16,000 new cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland in a 24-hour reporting period.
Dr Holohan's letter followed a presentation he gave to senior civil servants on Thursday, RTÉ News reported.
In a social media post on Wednesday, he highlighted that the Omicron variant was spreading fast in Ireland and "every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious".
The chief medical officer said the public should strictly adhere to public health guidance and get vaccinated.
This time last year the public health advice was our only defence from #COVID19 & these measures are still central to our collective effort to minimise the spread of infection.— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) December 29, 2021
He also said people should avoid crowded shopping areas, which he described as "high-risk" and to be avoided "unless essential".
On Thursday, RTÉ News reported that the Irish government is considering a reduction to the self-isolation period for Covid-positive people who have received a booster jab.
This could drop from 10 to seven days and take effect from 3 January.
Such a move would follow similar steps taken by the Northern Ireland executive.
According to the most recent figures published on Wednesday, there have been 5,912 deaths in the Republic of Ireland linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There were 568 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 93 were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday, a total of 7.4m vaccines and 2.02m booster jabs had been administered in the country.