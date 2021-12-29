Sabine Weiss: Legend of street photography dies at 97
Pioneering photographer Sabine Weiss, who was the last surviving member of France's celebrated humanist school, has died aged 97 at her home in Paris.
Although she had stopped taking pictures, Weiss was actively involved in her archive until her death. Born in Switzerland, she learned her art in Geneva, moving to Paris after World War Two. She became renowned particularly for her images captured on the streets of Paris, and for 70 years remained at the heart of French photography.
Sabine Weiss's pictures are all reproduced by kind permission of her family and long-time assistant Laure Augustins.