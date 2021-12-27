Covid-19: One in two PCR tests in Ireland have positive result
- Published
Almost one in two people being tested for coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland are getting positive results, the country's health service has said.
The demand for Covid-19 tests was "unprecedented", according to the Health Service Executive (HSE).
Its testing chief said the big demand for PCR tests could lead to longer waiting times for those needing one.
A total of 6,735 cases of the virus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
The positivity rate among those testing positive was 49.7%, reported Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.
According to estimates from the Irish health department, about 87% of cases being reported were of the Omicron variant.
All 41 Covid-19 testing centres across the country have reopened after some closed due to the Christmas holidays.
Testing capacity across the Republic of Ireland has trebled in recent months, said Damien McCallion of the HSE.
But he said it was "almost impossible" to sustain the level of demand for testing being driven by "high level of disease in the community".
"We'll continue to provide a service, we will continue to provide access and continue to open up slots for people," Mr McCallion told RTÉ.
"But what's really key for people is to follow the public health advice in relation to restricting your movements and ensuring that you're symptom-free for 48 hours before changing that."
Mr McCallion said it would be "premature" to assess the effect of the high numbers of coronavirus cases on the hospital system.
"While there has been some increases in recent days, the true impact will become clearer in the coming weeks due to the lag between cases and hospitalisations," he said.
As of Monday morning 461 people were being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, of which 91 were in intensive care units.
Almost two million people in the country have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccination.
A total of 7,477,722 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of last Thursday.
A total of 3,649,595 people have had their first dose and 3,591,370 have had their second dose, while 236,757 single-dose vaccines have been administered.