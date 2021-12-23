Two men found dead in Letterkenny, County Donegal
- Published
The bodies of two men have been discovered at a house in Letterkenny, County Donegal, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.
Gardaí are currently at the scene and have said "investigations are ongoing" into the circumstances of the deaths.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ is reporting the men may have died violently.
The area has been sealed off as a crime scene and the state pathologist and the Garda Forensic and Technical Bureau have been called in, Gardaí have said.