Letterkenny: Post-mortem due on Donegal father and son
Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out on the bodies of a father and son found in County Donegal.
The bodies of the men, aged 88 and 50, were discovered at a house in the Long Lane area of Letterkenny on Thursday afternoon.
The father's remains were found inside the property, while the son's body was found in a car, Irish broadcaster RTÉ is reporting.
Irish police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Sinn Féin councillor Gerry McMonagle said there was a "heightened sense of shock and sadness" in the local community.
He said the men were well-known in the town.
"People are just shaking their heads in disbelief, wondering how could this happen, and thinking of the wider family and about the effect on them at the Christmas period.
"It is hard to take in," he said.
Fine Gael councillor Jimmy Kavanagh said the community "was in complete and utter shock by the incident", describing it as an "absolute tragedy in the run up to Christmas".