Covid-19: Omicron is now dominant variant in Ireland
- Published
Just over half of new Covid-19 cases reported in the Republic of Ireland are believed to be Omicron cases, meaning it is now the state's dominant variant.
Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to get vaccinated and to reduce their social contacts.
He said it had taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become dominant in Ireland, which revealed "just how transmissible this variant is".
A further 5,124 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday.
As of 08:00 local time, there were 436 patients in hospital with Covid-19, 107 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said it estimated that Omicron currently accounts for "approximately 52%" of reported cases.
In a statement, Dr Holohan said: "We have slowed transmission of this disease in the past using our basic measures and responding immediately if symptomatic - it is extremely important we do everything we can to flatten the curve of this wave now to prevent unnecessary deaths, risk to the vulnerable and to protect our health service."
The Irish government announced last week that it would be introducing more restrictions on the hospitality and entertainment sector because of the "significant threat" posed by Omicron.
From Monday, hospitality venues, cinemas and theatres will have to close at 20:00 to curb the spread of Covid-19.