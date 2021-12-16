Dutch royals regret holding party amid surge in Covid cases
- Published
The Dutch royal family has expressed regret over last week's birthday party for the heir-apparent to the country's throne amid surging Covid cases.
The family said 21 guests - all vaccinated and tested - attended Princess Amalia's 18th birthday party in the palace gardens last Saturday.
The guests were also required to follow social distancing.
But King Willem-Alexander later admitted to Prime Minister Mark Rutte that the party was not appropriate.
"The King informed me that on reflection it was not a good idea to organise [the gathering]," Mr Rutte wrote in a letter to parliament.
"The family strived to treat the coronavirus rules responsibly with this outdoor gathering and by taking precautions," Mr Rutte added.
The Netherlands is currently under strict coronavirus restrictions after the country saw a surge in cases in November.
"Between 8 December and 15 December, an average of 15,984 people tested positive for COVID-19," the government says.
Only four visitors are allowed at people's homes, citizens are being urged to work remotely where possible and all hospitality settings must close by 17:00 local time.
Princess Amalia turned 18 on 7 December and the small celebration was intended to mark her official ascent as her father's heir, which saw her take the title of Princess of Orange.
The party was held in the gardens behind the Royal Family's residence at the Huis ten Bosch palace in the Hague.
Two canopies were raised against the walls of the palace to offer protection against the rain and guests mingled beneath the cover.
A spokesperson for the Government Information Service pushed back against some reports in local media suggesting that over 100 people had attended the party.
The spokesperson told De Telegraaf newspaper that the family had been convinced the event complied with coronavirus regulations in "a responsible manner" and repeated Mr Rutte's claims that there had been no more than 21 guests.
In October 2020, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their youngest daughter, Princess Ariane, were forced to cut short a holiday to Greece at a time when the Netherlands had just gone into a partial lockdown.
The public backlash forced the family to return after just one day and prompted a hasty apology from the king, who said it "hurts to have betrayed your trust in us".