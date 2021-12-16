Covid: France to drastically restrict travel from UK
- Published
France is tightening Covid restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK, as the government in Paris tries to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
The French prime minister's office said that from Saturday all non-residents would have to give a compelling reason for travelling to France.
All arrivals would have to provide a negative Covid test less than 24 hours old and isolate for at least two days.
Confirmed Omicron cases are currently much higher in the UK than in France.
The UK recorded 78,610 new Covid cases on Wednesday - the highest daily number reported since the start of the pandemic.
Slightly more than 10,000 have been confirmed as Omicron, but it is thought that about twice that number are cases of the new variant.
France reported 65,713 new Covid cases over a similar period but has only 240 confirmed cases of Omicron.
The BBC's Hugh Schofield in Paris says there is no sense of panic about Omicron in France, but there are doubts and worries.
A statement from French Prime Minister Jean Castex's office (in French), said the UK was, in its own words, about to face a "landslide" linked to Omicron in the coming days.
"As the Omicron variant spreads extremely quickly in the United Kingdom, the French government has decided to re-implement compelling reasons for travels from and to the United Kingdom, and to reinforce mandatory tests at departures and arrivals," it said.
France and UK feel further apart than ever
A lot of people will be urgently consulting the French government's list of what constitutes a compelling reason for coming to France. And a lot of people are going to be disappointed.
If you have booked a skiing holiday, for example, you will not be able to come. That's clear - all holidaying is out. If you are a UK citizen wishing to spend Christmas with your retired parents who live in France, it doesn't look good either. The list appears to state that the only Britons allowed in are registered retirees with homes in France, plus transport workers and some students.
Without question, the end-of-year plans of many families will be badly affected, and travel companies are predicting a wave of cancellations. In fact, Alpine resorts say that a lot of British skiers have already cancelled, because they foresaw there would be difficulties.
With travel to the UK from France already hit by tough restrictions decreed from London (self-isolation till results of compulsory PCR test), the two countries feel more apart than ever.
From midnight on Saturday local time (23:00 GMT on Friday), anyone coming from the UK will be required to have tested negative by PCR or antigen test less than 24 hours before their arrival in France.
They will be asked to register prior to their trip on a digital platform and provide an address for their stay in France.
Once in France they will be expected to self-isolate for a week, unless they have a second negative test, in which case they can end their quarantine after just 48 hours.
These restrictions currently only apply to arrivals who are not fully vaccinated.
Non-residents will need compelling reasons for entry - not tourism, family visits or non-urgent work.
However, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said hauliers would be exempt from the new restrictions.
France has also advised people intending to travel to the UK to postpone their trips.