Dublin Port blocked by protestors angry at rising fuel costs
- Published
Lorry drivers and hauliers have blocked Dublin Port to protest against rising fuel costs.
It is the second time in a month drivers have arrived from across Ireland to protest at the port.
All main routes into Dublin city centre are being policed, according to Gardaí (Irish police), with an estimated 30 to 40 vehicles taking part.
The protesters are calling for lower prices both at fuel pumps and for homes across the country.
The protests have been arranged by a group called Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices.
In a Facebook post, the group said it wanted "cheaper fuel and cheaper taxes for everyone".
"Without us you will have nothing so now is the time to support us," it said.
The group said it would not be moving "without answers".