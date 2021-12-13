Edward Fullerton murder: Man released without charge
A man arrested by Irish police in connection with the murder of a Sinn Féin councillor in County Donegal 30 years ago has been released without charge.
Cllr Edward Fullerton was shot dead at his family home in Buncrana on 25 May 1991.
Loyalist paramilitaries claimed they carried out the murder.
The 56-year-old man had been detained by police based in Donegal shortly after 10:00 local time on Sunday.
Police said a file was now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Sinn Féin marked the 30th anniversary of Mr Fullerton's death earlier this year and repeated their calls for an independent inquiry into his murder.