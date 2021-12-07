BBC News

Jamal Khashoggi: Suspect in murder of journalist arrested

Published
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Jamal Khashoggi was a prominent critic of the Saudi government

A Saudi man suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France, reports say.

Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi was arrested at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Tuesday, French media report.

He is one of 26 Saudis wanted by Turkey over the journalist's killing.

The 33-year-old former Saudi royal guard was travelling under his own name and placed in judicial detention, RTL radio said.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the government in Riyadh, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Saudi Arabia said the former Washington Post journalist had been killed in a "rogue operation" by a team of agents sent to persuade him to return to the kingdom.

But Turkish officials said the agents acted on orders from the highest levels of the Saudi government.