Covid-19: Requirement for negative test to enter Republic of Ireland delayed
The Irish government has delayed by 48 hours a requirement for a negative Covid-19 test for passengers arriving at ports and airports in the Republic of Ireland.
It was to come into effect on Friday.
From Monday, travellers must show results from a lateral flow test taken up to 48 hours before arrival, or a PCR test taken up to 72 hours earlier.
There will be no exception for the Common Travel Area, so the rule will apply to visitors from Great Britain.
Children aged 11 and under will be be exempt as will some other categories.
Airlines and ferry companies are in talks with the Department of Transport to discuss checks before people board Ireland-bound flights or boats.
The new rules were criticised by Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary as "gobbledygook".
"We note that neither the chief medical officer nor the government have defined what a 'professionally done' antigen test means or look like," he said.
"How are airline or Border Control staff supposed to understand what a professionally done antigen test is, or looks like, when neither the chief medical officer nor the government have even defined it?" he added.
Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHT) is expected to recommend further restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, including a limit on household gatherings, as well as extra curbs on the hospitality sector.
It will submit proposals later.
Dr Tony Holohan, Ireland's chief medical officer, has written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and said it was likely there will be further restrictions proposed.
He has advised that measures should include limiting people to six per table in hospitality settings, reducing opening hours and advising that there should be no more than three or four households gathering over the Christmas period.
However, he also said the level of the virus was stabilised, and in many cases, falling, although the Omicron variant was a concern,.
Meanwhile, the Health Amendment Bill - which includes a return of Mandatory Hotel Quarantine - passed all stages in the Dáil (Irish Parliament) on Thursday night.
It will go before the Seanad (Irish senate) later and will be voted before being signed into law by Irish President Michael D Higgins.
There are currently no named countries in the legislation. That will be decided by the health minister.