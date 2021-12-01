Covid Omicron: Time to consider mandatory jabs, EU chief says
- Published
It is time for European Union countries to think about mandatory vaccination to combat Covid and the Omicron variant, the head of its Commission has said.
The new Omicron variant has now been reported in 24 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
But the WHO said early signs were that most cases were "mild" and not severe.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said vaccines would be crucial in the fight against the "highly contagious" new variant.
Ms von der Leyen said that with a third of the EU's population unvaccinated, it was "understandable and appropriate" for its members to discuss forced Covid vaccinations.
"How we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union? This needs discussion. This needs a common approach, but it is a discussion that I think has to be led," she told a news conference.
Some EU states are already taking steps in that direction.
Austria has announced compulsory Covid vaccinations from February next year, while Greece is fining all unvaccinated over-60s €100 (£85) a month.
Germany's incoming Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has said he supports compulsory jabs.
'No sign vaccines won't work'
The WHO says it will know more about about the Omicron variant within days.
The WHO declared Omicron a "variant of concern" on Friday after it spread quickly in South Africa.
But it believes existing vaccines "will still prevent severe disease" among people who contract the Omicron variant.
Asked about the severity of Omicron cases, WHO epidemiologist Dr Maria van Kerkhove said: "There is some indication that some of the patients are presenting with mild disease.
"There is still suggestion of increased hospitalisations across South Africa but this could be the sheer fact that we have more cases, and if you have more cases you have more hospitalisations."
Nigeria, Norway and South Korea are among the latest countries where the new strain has been detected. Several countries have tightened their borders to halt the spread of Omicron.
But the WHO warned against "punitive" travel measures imposed on southern African countries.
WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was concerned about "blunt, blanket measures", which "will only worsen inequities".
Dr Van Kerkhove said travel bans imposed on South Africa had created problems for shipping virus samples.
The US, which has already banned foreign travellers from eight African countries, has ordered airlines to tell it the names of passengers who have been there.