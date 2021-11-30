Covid-19: Negative test needed to enter Republic of Ireland from Friday
A negative Covid-19 test will be needed for those arriving into ports and airports in the Republic of Ireland from Friday.
Travellers will need to show results from a lateral flow test taken up to 48 hours before arrival, or a PCR test taken up to 72 hours earlier.
The move was agreed by ministers in Dublin on Tuesday.
Legislation allowing for the re-introduction of mandatory hotel quarantine will be tabled on Thursday.
Airlines and ferry companies are in talks with the Department of Transport to discuss checks before people board Ireland-bound flights or boats.
The cabinet also agreed that both children and adults should minimise their social contacts in the weeks ahead to stop the spread of the virus, with children over nine years old advised to wear face coverings at school and on public transport.
There were 4,607 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health on Monday.
The Department also reported that there was 579 people in hospital with the virus.
Of these, 115 patients were in ICU.