Dublin Port bust nets €10m of drugs
Drugs worth an estimated €9.8m (£8.25m) have been seized by customs officers at Dublin Port.
The drugs were found concealed in furniture which arrived from the Netherlands on Wednesday, said revenue officials targeting transnational organised crime groups.
Among the drugs were 60kg of cocaine and 22kg of heroin.
Gardaí (Irish police) said international law enforcement partners are involved in the investigation.
The seizure also included 145kg of cannabis resin, 79kg of cannabis herb and 1kg of ketamine.
The drugs were uncovered using an x-ray scanner and a detector dog.
Following the operation, a follow-up search recovered 960kgs of tobacco valued at over €600,000 (£505,000) from a storage unit in Rathcoole, south-west Dublin.
Police said an investigation by its national drugs and organised crime bureau teams was ongoing.