Balbriggan: Investigation after man is found dead at house
The body of a man in his 60s has been found at a house in Balbriggan in north County Dublin.
Gardaí (Irish police) said he died in "unexplained circumstances" but it is understood they are treating his death as suspicious.
His body was discovered at his home in Dún Saithne Green just after 14:00 local time on Wednesday.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that he had serious injuries and that gardaí suspected he may have died violently.
The office of the state pathologist was notified of the incident and a post-mortem examination is expected to determine the cause of the man's death.