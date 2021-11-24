Brexit: UK's NI protocol strategy successful, says Simon Coveney
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Ireland's foreign minister has said the UK's recent negotiating strategy on the NI Protocol has been "very successful".
But Simon Coveney told an Irish parliamentary committee while the UK had won concessions it had come at a cost in terms of reputation and relationships.
He said there were limits to the UK approach and the prime minister would soon need to signal if he wants a deal.
The UK and EU are in talks aimed at reaching new agreement on the protocol.
Meanwhile, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said he held "detailed discussions" with the Boris Johnson on Tuesday.
Mr Martin said he told Mr Johnson it remained his view that "every effort should be made to secure a successful outcome to the current EU/UK negotiations".
The protocol was agreed in 2019 as a way to help prevent checks at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
It involves keeping NI in the EU's single market for goods - but this, in turn, creates a new trade border with Great Britain.
Unionists say this undermines their place in the UK and some businesses have experienced difficulties.
The EU acknowledges that it has caused problems and is now attempting to ease that burden with what it calls "a different model".
The UK wants far reaching changes to the operation and governance of the deal.
Brexit Minister Lord Frost has repeatedly talked about the need to for a robust approach in negotiations with the EU.
Speaking to the Irish parliamentary committee, Mr Coveney said: "Lord Frost is a good and tough negotiator."
But he said while Lord Frost had won concessions there were limits to how far the EU could go "if they don't believe they are moving towards an end point".
He added that what was needed before Christmas was "the British prime minister to give a signal to Lord Frost" that they needed to conclude the best deal available.
He said EU negotiator Maroš Šefčovič would need a similar signal from the European Commission.
Lord Frost and Mr Šefčovič are due to meet in London on Friday.