Meath: Police appeal to identify man found dead in 1991
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for the public to help identify a man whose body was found in County Meath in 1991.
It is believed he was aged between 45 and 55 and had been sleeping rough in Bracetown.
Officers said they had conducted extensive enquiries but had been "unable to identity this man".
Police said its investigation was not of a criminal nature, but they wanted to notify his family.
The body was found on 18 April 1991 and exhumed from a cemetery in Navan in August 2021 as part of a review which involved the Garda Missing Person Unit.
"It was established the deceased may have had an issue with his right knee whi
ch may have caused him pain or discomfort and caused him to walk with a limp," a police statement said.
Gardaí said it is believed the man was from Ireland or the UK "but are keeping an open mind on this".
They added it is believed the man, who was about 5ft 5in (165cm) tall and of a medium build, had been "sleeping rough in Bracetown for up to a week before his body was discovered".
The statement continued that he may have been brought to the area by a family member or a childhood connection, while there is also a belief that he may have attended a local GAA match on the evening before he died.
When he was found, the man was reported to have been wearing a grey Herringbone tweed jacket, a white shirt and grey trousers and had a St Christopher's medal in his pocket.