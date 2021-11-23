Dozens killed in Bulgaria bus fire
- Published
At least 45 people have died after a bus caught fire on a motorway in western Bulgaria, local officials say.
The incident happened after 02:00 local time (00:00 GMT) near the village of Bosnek, the interior ministry is quoted as saying by the BTA news agency.
Children were among the victims, ministry official Nikolai Nikolov told private BTV television. Seven people were reportedly saved.
The bus is believed to have travelled from Turkey to North Macedonia.
It reportedly had North Macedonian plates.
The area around the site of Tuesday's incident has now been sealed off.
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has already contacted his Bulgarian counterpart to discuss the incident, BTV says.