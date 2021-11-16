Irish mother-and-baby homes redress plan announced
The Irish government has set out its proposals for a redress scheme to compensate thousands of former residents of mother-and-baby homes.
It has estimated that about 34,000 former residents will be eligible for compensation payments, at a total cost to the state of €800m (£676m).
Proposed payments begin at €5,000 and are capped at a maximum of €125,000.
All mothers who spent time in the homes are eligible, but children must have been resident for at least six months.
Announcing the proposals, Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said: "It represents a significant milestone in the state's acknowledgment of its past failures and of the needless suffering experienced by so many of its citizens."
'Flawed'
However, the six-month eligibility rule for former child residents has been criticised by those who fear it will exclude many people who were adopted from the homes shortly after their birth.
Adoptee and campaigner Samantha Long told Irish broadcaster RTÉ the rule was "quite unbelievable".
"The minister's department and the government have disunited children because of their age when they left the institutions," she said.
"And that is absolutely ridiculous because if you were snatched away from your mother, whether you were a week old or five-and-a-half months old, there is damage."
Belfast law firm KRW Law, which represents a number of former residents from the institutions, described Tuesday's proposals as "flawed" and "too little, too late".
Residents who do qualify for payments will also be asked to sign a waiver, which would prevent them from taking a future court case against the state if they accept a payment from the redress scheme.
The redress scheme was proposed following a six-year inquiry into Irish mother and baby homes.
Thousands of women and children spent time in the institutions during a period when becoming pregnant outside marriage was such a social taboo it could split families and ruin lives.
Many women complained they were sent to the homes under duress and then kept there against their will, with some forced to work as cleaners and laundry workers even into late pregnancy.
The details of the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme were published by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth on Tuesday.
It described it as the "largest scheme of its type in the history of the state" in relation to the number of expected beneficiaries.
The department said the scheme would take "a non-adversarial approach to ensure that survivors and former residents are not re-traumatised by their engagement with it".
Individual payments will depend on the length of time spent in the homes by each claimant and the work they participated in while resident in the institutions.
The maximum redress payment of €125,000 (£105,000) would only be available to a mother who spent more than 10 years in one of the institutions and also worked while resident.
In addition to the payments, an estimated 19,000 applicants are expected to qualify for an "enhanced medical card" which will entitle them to a number of free public health services.
Medical cards are usually a means-tested benefit that allow holders to access some GP and hospital services which otherwise would have to be paid for in the Republic of Ireland.
But the enhanced medical card offer is only available to residents who spent more than six months in the homes, a restriction which has been criticised by the Irish Labour Party.
'No payment can fully compensate'
Mr O'Gorman said the redress scheme had been designed after a consultation, which included participation from former residents and their families.
"There is no payment or measure that can ever fully compensate or atone for the harm done through the mother-and-baby institutions," he said.
"What we have set out today is the next chapter in the state's response to the legacy of those institutions, and its commitment to rebuilding the trust it so grievously shattered."
The redress scheme requires new legislation to operate and the minister said he hoped it would open for applications as soon as possible in 2022.
Applications from elderly and vulnerable claimants will be prioritised.
'Failed survivors'
In a statement, KRW Law described the proposals as a "flawed attempt to deliver redress for survivors of these institutions where there was systemic institutional abuse with the full knowledge of the state".
It noted that the eligibility criteria excludes former child residents who spent less that six months in the institutions and "who may have been forcibly separated from their mothers".
"Once again, the Irish government have failed survivors of the mother-and-baby home regime," the firm said.
"The proposals are restricted in terms of criteria and implementation. For many survivors this will be too little, too late."