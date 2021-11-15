Covid-19: Ireland to decide measures over rising case numbers
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
The Irish cabinet's sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet on Monday evening to decide what measures to introduce to deal with a recent rise in cases.
On Sunday, new 3,805 Covid-19 cases were reported, with 582 people in hospital and 106 in intensive care.
Taoiseach (prime minister) Mícheál Martin has described the situation as extremely concerning.
The advisory National Public Health Emergency Team has suggested people work from home when feasible.
Mr Martin said "nothing can be ruled out" out, but ministers in the sub-committee are very unlikely to recommend a lockdown to the full cabinet on Tuesday.
The powerful subcommittee includes the leaders of the three coalition parties and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
With about 90% of over-12s fully vaccinated, the Republic of Ireland has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
There are plans to give boosters to all over 60s imminently.
But the high vaccination rate has not stopped the latest Covid surge, although numbers in ICUs are down on previous dramatic rises.
Ministers may consider making the EU Digital Covid Cert compulsory for accessing gyms and hairdressers at a time when some nursing homes are insisting that they will only allow visits from fully-vaccinated people.
It is understood several ministers have reservations about extending the use of the cert at the moment.