Covid: Dutch set for partial lockdown as infections surge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is set to declare Western Europe's first partial Covid lockdown of the winter, with three weeks of restrictions for shops, sport and catering.
His caretaker government is responding to record infections and rising intensive care cases in hospitals.
Much of Europe is facing a surge in cases, blamed partly on low vaccine take-up in several countries.
Denmark, which had downgraded coronavirus as no longer a "socially critical" disease, has re-instated a Covid pass that was phased out in September. The government wants to push through a law allowing workplaces to require the pass for staff.
According to widespread reports in Dutch media, the caretaker government agreed late on Thursday that the three-week partial lockdown would start on Saturday evening:
- Non-essential shops, cafes, restaurants and hotels would have to close at 19:00 (18:00 GMT)
- Professional sport would continue behind closed doors
- That would include the Netherlands' football World Cup qualifier against Norway on 16 November
A final decision on restrictions for cinemas and theatres still has to be taken, reports say, along with plans for the existing Covid pass to be issued only to those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid.
The catering industry has reacted angrily to the leaks; a spokesman told public broadcaster NOS the government had "crossed a line". Last weekend, thousands of protesters marched through The Hague in anger at existing Covid restrictions.
Latest figures on Thursday showed a record 16,364 new Covid cases over 24 hours, up a third on the previous week. Dutch vaccination rates are relatively high, with 82.4% of over-12s having two doses.
The package of measures is due to be confirmed by the prime minister and health minister on Friday evening.
In Austria, vaccine take-up is at 65% and Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has warned that a national lockdown for the unvaccinated is "probably inevitable". Upper Austria, which has a population of 1.5 million, needs the green light from the federal government before it brings in a lockdown on Monday.
That could mean people who have not been vaccinated will not be able to leave home, unless for essential reasons such as going to work, buying food or exercise. It is unclear how that would be enforced.
Germany, which has also seen record Covid numbers this week, declared Austria a high-risk area on Friday, so that anyone visiting who has not been vaccinated or has recovered from Covid will have to quarantine for 10 days.
data in detail
*Deaths per 100,000 people
|US
|750,853
|228.8
|46,275,771
|Brazil
|609,447
|288.8
|21,880,439
|India
|461,057
|33.7
|34,366,987
|Mexico
|289,734
|227.1
|3,826,786
|Russia
|242,241
|167.8
|8,651,561
|Peru
|200,446
|616.6
|2,207,470
|Indonesia
|143,545
|53.0
|4,248,165
|UK
|141,805
|212.2
|9,301,909
|Italy
|132,391
|219.6
|4,808,047
|Colombia
|127,533
|253.3
|5,015,042
|Iran
|127,299
|153.5
|5,987,814
|France
|117,893
|175.8
|7,217,484
|Argentina
|116,104
|258.4
|5,296,781
|Germany
|96,563
|116.2
|4,792,465
|South Africa
|89,332
|152.6
|2,923,956
|Spain
|87,504
|185.9
|5,025,639
|Poland
|77,757
|204.8
|3,104,220
|Ukraine
|77,130
|173.8
|3,232,035
|Turkey
|72,127
|86.5
|8,233,649
|Romania
|50,755
|262.2
|1,706,882
|Philippines
|44,430
|41.1
|2,803,213
|Chile
|37,862
|199.8
|1,709,189
|Ecuador
|32,989
|189.9
|519,386
|Hungary
|31,184
|319.2
|892,164
|Czech Republic
|31,053
|291.0
|1,819,158
|Malaysia
|29,291
|91.7
|2,506,309
|Canada
|29,203
|77.7
|1,738,543
|Pakistan
|28,547
|13.2
|1,277,160
|Bangladesh
|27,895
|17.1
|1,571,013
|Belgium
|26,131
|227.5
|1,414,463
|Tunisia
|25,276
|216.1
|713,308
|Bulgaria
|25,074
|359.4
|632,762
|Iraq
|23,344
|59.4
|2,062,863
|Vietnam
|22,531
|23.4
|968,684
|Thailand
|19,703
|28.3
|1,975,591
|Egypt
|19,076
|19.0
|337,485
|Bolivia
|18,964
|164.7
|517,902
|Myanmar
|18,821
|34.8
|506,816
|Netherlands
|18,561
|107.1
|2,201,010
|Japan
|18,306
|14.5
|1,723,682
|Portugal
|18,203
|177.3
|1,097,557
|Kazakhstan
|17,263
|93.2
|1,029,986
|Greece
|16,295
|152.1
|784,904
|Paraguay
|16,259
|230.8
|461,313
|Guatemala
|15,437
|93.0
|605,664
|Sweden
|15,057
|146.4
|1,177,094
|Morocco
|14,713
|40.3
|947,396
|Sri Lanka
|13,856
|63.6
|545,256
|Slovakia
|13,229
|242.6
|518,635
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|11,717
|355.0
|257,401
|Austria
|11,502
|129.6
|883,887
|Nepal
|11,448
|40.0
|814,558
|Switzerland
|11,274
|131.5
|887,446
|Jordan
|11,128
|110.2
|875,804
|Georgia
|10,509
|282.5
|755,046
|Serbia
|10,405
|149.8
|1,183,025
|Honduras
|10,308
|105.8
|376,281
|Croatia
|9,500
|233.6
|501,327
|Saudi Arabia
|8,804
|25.7
|548,930
|Lebanon
|8,546
|124.7
|646,629
|Cuba
|8,262
|72.9
|955,981
|Israel
|8,122
|89.7
|1,333,989
|Moldova
|8,099
|304.7
|345,964
|Panama
|7,329
|172.6
|473,416
|Afghanistan
|7,284
|19.1
|156,397
|Azerbaijan
|7,269
|72.5
|547,281
|North Macedonia
|7,232
|347.1
|206,077
|Costa Rica
|7,134
|141.3
|562,316
|Armenia
|6,700
|226.5
|321,243
|Ethiopia
|6,542
|5.8
|367,210
|Lithuania
|6,135
|220.1
|428,541
|Uruguay
|6,086
|175.8
|395,268
|Algeria
|5,945
|13.8
|207,156
|Ireland
|5,492
|111.1
|469,386
|Kenya
|5,312
|10.1
|253,833
|Libya
|5,207
|76.8
|360,914
|Venezuela
|4,965
|17.4
|413,135
|China
|4,849
|0.3
|110,268
|Slovenia
|4,830
|231.3
|355,979
|Belarus
|4,745
|50.1
|613,927
|Palestinian Territories
|4,705
|100.4
|455,099
|Zimbabwe
|4,685
|32.0
|133,187
|Dominican Republic
|4,150
|38.6
|388,165
|Oman
|4,112
|82.7
|304,365
|El Salvador
|3,690
|57.2
|116,258
|Zambia
|3,664
|20.5
|209,902
|Namibia
|3,563
|142.8
|129,009
|Latvia
|3,499
|182.9
|231,824
|Uganda
|3,227
|7.3
|126,570
|Sudan
|3,099
|7.2
|40,433
|South Korea
|2,980
|5.8
|381,694
|Kosovo
|2,978
|166.0
|160,872
|Albania
|2,955
|103.5
|189,125
|Nigeria
|2,906
|1.4
|212,713
|Cambodia
|2,835
|17.2
|119,160
|Denmark
|2,738
|47.1
|402,561
|Kyrgyzstan
|2,689
|41.6
|181,882
|Syria
|2,593
|15.2
|44,191
|Kuwait
|2,462
|58.5
|412,844
|Botswana
|2,407
|104.5
|192,935
|Malawi
|2,302
|12.4
|61,815
|Jamaica
|2,275
|77.2
|89,681
|Montenegro
|2,148
|345.3
|148,579
|United Arab Emirates
|2,140
|21.9
|740,432
|Mozambique
|1,934
|6.4
|151,368
|Yemen
|1,909
|6.5
|9,870
|Senegal
|1,880
|11.5
|73,935
|Australia
|1,827
|7.2
|181,578
|Mongolia
|1,817
|56.3
|367,412
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1,772
|127.0
|59,304
|Cameroon
|1,731
|6.7
|104,348
|Angola
|1,720
|5.4
|64,674
|Estonia
|1,610
|121.4
|205,096
|Bahrain
|1,393
|84.9
|277,081
|Uzbekistan
|1,340
|4.0
|188,169
|Rwanda
|1,334
|10.6
|99,947
|Somalia
|1,294
|8.4
|22,693
|Eswatini
|1,244
|108.4
|46,457
|Finland
|1,188
|21.5
|162,476
|Ghana
|1,188
|3.9
|130,391
|Suriname
|1,117
|192.1
|49,602
|DR Congo
|1,098
|1.3
|57,605
|Madagascar
|964
|3.6
|43,632
|Guyana
|941
|120.2
|36,079
|Norway
|922
|17.2
|216,855
|Luxembourg
|849
|137.0
|82,842
|Taiwan
|847
|3.6
|16,442
|Guadeloupe
|820
|205.0
|54,474
|Mauritania
|801
|17.7
|37,703
|Tanzania
|725
|1.2
|26,196
|Ivory Coast
|699
|2.7
|61,421
|Haiti
|685
|6.1
|24,073
|Martinique
|683
|181.9
|43,347
|Fiji
|674
|75.7
|52,247
|Lesotho
|659
|31.0
|21,685
|Bahamas
|657
|168.7
|22,485
|French Polynesia
|636
|227.7
|45,573
|Qatar
|611
|21.6
|240,098
|Cyprus
|577
|48.1
|125,413
|Mali
|576
|2.9
|16,371
|Belize
|509
|130.4
|27,894
|Singapore
|497
|8.7
|218,333
|Malta
|462
|91.9
|37,904
|Papua New Guinea
|407
|4.6
|31,479
|Guinea
|385
|3.0
|30,681
|Réunion
|376
|42.3
|55,125
|Cape Verde
|349
|63.5
|38,256
|Gambia
|341
|14.5
|9,973
|French Guiana
|313
|107.6
|44,964
|Congo
|297
|5.5
|17,944
|Liberia
|287
|5.8
|5,815
|New Caledonia
|268
|93.1
|11,306
|Saint Lucia
|260
|142.2
|12,688
|Gabon
|254
|11.7
|36,174
|Maldives
|245
|46.1
|88,817
|Togo
|243
|3.0
|26,114
|Burkina Faso
|221
|1.1
|15,103
|Niger
|220
|0.9
|6,490
|Nicaragua
|209
|3.2
|16,699
|Mauritius
|199
|15.7
|18,314
|Grenada
|198
|176.8
|5,861
|Djibouti
|186
|19.1
|13,491
|Mayotte
|185
|69.5
|20,651
|Barbados
|180
|62.7
|20,069
|Curaçao
|175
|111.1
|17,156
|Chad
|175
|1.1
|5,107
|Aruba
|172
|161.8
|16,006
|Equatorial Guinea
|168
|12.4
|13,407
|Benin
|161
|1.4
|24,804
|Comoros
|147
|17.3
|4,315
|Guinea-Bissau
|143
|7.4
|6,150
|South Sudan
|133
|1.2
|12,453
|Andorra
|130
|168.5
|15,618
|Tajikistan
|125
|1.3
|17,486
|Timor-Leste
|122
|9.4
|19,799
|Sierra Leone
|121
|1.5
|6,398
|Seychelles
|119
|121.9
|22,381
|Bermuda
|106
|165.8
|5,677
|Antigua and Barbuda
|105
|108.1
|4,091
|Channel Islands
|103
|59.8
|13,684
|Central African Republic
|100
|2.1
|11,579
|Gibraltar
|98
|290.8
|6,153
|Brunei
|93
|21.5
|13,742
|San Marino
|92
|271.7
|5,588
|Laos
|82
|1.1
|47,056
|Sint Maarten
|75
|184.1
|4,510
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|69
|62.4
|5,092
|Liechtenstein
|61
|160.4
|3,728
|Isle of Man
|60
|70.9
|9,970
|Saint Martin
|56
|147.4
|3,941
|Sao Tome and Principe
|56
|26.0
|3,729
|Eritrea
|46
|1.3
|6,948
|Burundi
|38
|0.3
|20,136
|British Virgin Islands
|37
|123.2
|2,725
|Monaco
|36
|92.4
|3,436
|Iceland
|34
|9.4
|14,255
|New Zealand
|32
|0.7
|7,648
|Dominica
|32
|44.6
|4,961
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|25
|47.3
|2,717
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|23
|60.2
|3,017
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|20
|77.0
|2,501
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|13
|712
|Wallis and Futuna Islands
|7
|61.2
|454
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|60.9
|1,660
|Faroe Islands
|5
|10.3
|2,615
|Bhutan
|3
|0.4
|2,623
|Cayman Islands
|2
|3.1
|2,676
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|2
|9
|Anguilla
|1
|6.7
|1,039
|Montserrat
|1
|20.0
|41
|Vanuatu
|1
|0.3
|6
|Greenland
|0
|0.0
|859
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0.0
|72
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|0
|0.0
|32
|Vatican
|0
|0.0
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0.0
|20
|Palau
|0
|0.0
|8
|Marshall Islands
|0
|0.0
|4
|Saint Helena
|0
|0.0
|4
|Samoa
|0
|0.0
|3
|Kiribati
|0
|0.0
|2
|Micronesia
|0
|0.0
|1
|Tonga
|0
|0.0
|1
|Cook Islands
|0
|0.0
|1
Please update your browser to see full interactive
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.
** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.
Source: Johns Hopkins University and national public health agencies
Figures last updated: 8 November 2021, 09:22 GMT