Covid: Austrians heading towards lockdown for unvaccinated
- Published
Austrians are days away from a first lockdown for anyone not fully vaccinated, after record infections were reported across the country.
Upper Austria province will impose restrictions from Monday if it gets the go-ahead from the federal government. Salzburg also plans new measures.
Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a national lockdown for the unvaccinated was "probably inevitable".
Two-thirds of people should not suffer because others were hesitant, he said.
Upper Austria, which borders Germany and the Czech Republic and has a population of 1.5 million, has the country's highest level of infection and the lowest vaccination rate.
Nationally, a record 11,975 Covid-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours and Austria's coronavirus commission has warned of a threat that "must be taken seriously".
What lockdown for unvaccinated will mean
Austria has already banned the unvaccinated from going to restaurants, cinemas, ski lifts and hairdressers, but things are about to get even tougher in Upper Austria.
The province is introducing a lockdown for the unvaccinated.
The chancellor says this means that people who have not been vaccinated won't be able to leave home, unless it is for essential reasons like going to work, buying food or exercise.
Critics say the lockdown will be very hard to enforce.
If infections continue to rise, the authorities say lockdowns for the unvaccinated could be introduced in other areas. The far-right opposition Freedom Party has been campaigning on a platform of vaccine scepticism, a message that has found favour with many Austrians.
Austria's seven-day incidence rate is far higher than in neighbouring Germany, where Health Minister Jens Spahn recently warned of a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 50,000 daily infections for the first time. Germany's 67.3% vaccination rate is higher than in Austria, but not by much.
Unvaccinated people will in effect be barred from restaurants, hotels, cinemas and theatres in the state of Brandenburg from Monday, by a "2G" rule limiting access to people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid.
Please update your browser to see full interactive
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.
** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.
Source: Johns Hopkins University and national public health agencies
Figures last updated: 8 November 2021, 09:22 GMT
The Netherlands is also facing a surge in cases, with a record 16,364 announced on Thursday in the past 24 hours and a rise in hospital admissions.
The Dutch Outbreak Management Team is said to have recommended a two-week partial lockdown across the country, cancelling public events and shutting cinemas and theatres.
However, a decision will only be made by the caretaker government on Friday and may stop short of the measures proposed.