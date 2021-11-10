Plans for sex offenders in Ireland to face tougher laws
- Published
Plans for new legislation to strengthen the management and monitoring of sex offenders in the Republic of Ireland have been announced.
Electronic tagging and a ban on convicted offenders having certain jobs would be introduced under the plans.
The bill was announced by the Republic of Ireland's Justice Minister Helen McEntee TD on Wednesday.
Ms McEntee said the legislation would help alleviate concerns in communities about sex offenders.
"It introduces stricter notification requirements - meaning offenders will have to inform the Gardaí (Irish police) of a change of address within three days instead of the current seven days," said the minister.
"The new law will also allow for electronic monitoring as well as fingerprinting and photographing of the offender, where necessary, to confirm their identity."
Ms McEntee said explicitly prohibiting convicted sex offenders from working with children or vulnerable people is "hugely important in protecting people and strengthening how we manage sex offenders".
"Tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and supporting victims of crime are priorities for me and my department."
The Fine Gael TD said she wanted to reform the Republic of Ireland's criminal justice system to make it "more victim centred".
Ms McEntee intends to have the bill enacted in the coming months, according to a statement from her department.