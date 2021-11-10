M&S to 'step up' local sourcing of food products in Ireland
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Marks & Spencer has said it will "step up" local sourcing of food products in Ireland to tackle supply problems.
The firm has faced post-Brexit difficulties in supplying food from Britain to its stores in the Republic of Ireland.
Food products arriving from GB into Irish ports face a range of checks and controls.
Products arriving in Northern Ireland also face similar checks due to the NI Protocol.
However, the checks and controls at Northern Ireland ports are less onerous due to protocol "grace periods".
In a trading update, M&S said: "We are working to mitigate the very substantial headwinds relating to the impact of EU border issues on the Irish food business, including restructuring the cost base and a planned step up in local sourcing.
"During the first half we also announced a restructuring of our food operations in continental Europe, as a result of EU border costs."
In September, Marks & Spencer said it will not provide its Christmas food ordering service in Northern Ireland this year.
The retailer produces a festive food catalogue allowing customers to place click-and-collect orders.
But it said Northern Ireland will be excluded this year as there was "too much risk" it could let customers down.
Its Christmas range will still be available in Northern Ireland stores for customers to buy in the conventional way.