French 17-year-old feared abducted while jogging found alive
A 17-year-old girl whose disappearance while jogging in north-west France sparked a huge police hunt has been found alive.
The teenager was found in a state of shock in a takeaway about 10km (six miles) from where she had gone running.
She was receiving medical care after vanishing on Monday in the Mayenne region of France, east of Rennes.
Prosecutors said a kidnapping investigation had been opened and a man had been taken into custody.
The teenager, a regular runner who has not been named, left her home for the local Bellebranche forest at around 16:00 on Monday.
The girl's father went looking for her after she failed to return home, and called the police three hours later. When searching his daughter's running route, the father found her phone and GPS watch, with traces of blood.
Investigators searching for the girl examined data from her running app, which showed her jog had abruptly ended in a rural area.
A search involving some 200 police officers, rescue dogs, divers and a helicopter was launched.
Prior to the girl being found, local prosecutor Céline Maigné told reporters that she had opened a kidnapping inquiry but "no line of investigation" was being ruled out.
She said police were interviewing an individual related to the case due to some inconsistencies in initial statements made to officers but did not suggest he was a suspect.
A few hours later, Ms Maigné said the girl had been found alive but investigations into her disappearance would continue.
The local mayor, André Boisseau, thanked police for finding the girl.
"This is very good news and I hope she recovers quickly," the mayor said.