Cork: Gardaí charge man in MP threat investigation

Published
A man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP in the UK, has been charged by gardaí (Irish police).

The 41-year-old was detained in Douglas, a suburb of Cork city.

Gardaí had confirmed that he was arrested after a search of a home and that a number of electronic items were seized.

The man is expected to appear before Cork District Court later on Sunday.

He was being questioned on suspicion of making threats to a "person from outside of this jurisdiction", said gardaí.

