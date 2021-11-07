Cork: Gardaí charge man in MP threat investigation
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP in the UK, has been charged by gardaí (Irish police).
The 41-year-old was detained in Douglas, a suburb of Cork city.
Gardaí had confirmed that he was arrested after a search of a home and that a number of electronic items were seized.
The man is expected to appear before Cork District Court later on Sunday.
He was being questioned on suspicion of making threats to a "person from outside of this jurisdiction", said gardaí.