Three seriously injured in knife attack on train in Germany
Three people have been seriously injured in a knife attack on a high-speed train in southern Germany.
Police arrested the alleged attacker, a 27-year-old Syrian man, shortly after the attack on a train travelling between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg in Bavaria.
The motive for the attack, at around 09:00 (08:00 GMT), remains unclear.
None of the injuries is thought to be life-threatening. Several hundred passengers were evacuated.
The train was halted at the station of Seubersdorf, roughly 70km (43m) south of Nuremberg, where the man was arrested.
According to the German newspaper Bild, the arrested man had entered Germany in 2014 and was suffering from "psychological problems".