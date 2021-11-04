Finglas: Man arrested after body of woman found in Dublin
- Published
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Finglas, Dublin, on Thursday.
The body of the woman, who was in her 30s, was discovered in an apartment in Charlestown at about 06:15 local time.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the woman was found with fatal injuries. Her body remains at the scene.
The scene is being preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted later on Thursday, according to Gardaí.
The man has been taken to Finglas Garda Station where he is being detained.