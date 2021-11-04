BBC News

Finglas: Man arrested after body of woman found in Dublin

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The woman's body was discovered in an apartment on Thursday morning

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Finglas, Dublin, on Thursday.

The body of the woman, who was in her 30s, was discovered in an apartment in Charlestown at about 06:15 local time.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the woman was found with fatal injuries. Her body remains at the scene.

The scene is being preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted later on Thursday, according to Gardaí.

The man has been taken to Finglas Garda Station where he is being detained.

Related Topics