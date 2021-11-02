Ex-Fifa president Blatter and ex-Uefa boss Platini charged with fraud
- Published
Former Fifa officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been charged with fraud and other offences in Switzerland.
Swiss prosecutors say Mr Blatter unlawfully arranged a transfer of two million Swiss francs ($2.19m; £1.6m) to Mr Platini in 2011.
Prosecutors say the payment "damaged Fifa's assets and unlawfully enriched Platini".
Mr Blatter and Mr Platini now face trial at a court in Bellinzona
The case was opened in September 2015 and led to both men being banned from football.
The affair ended Mr Blatter's 17-year spell in charge of Fifa and then-Uefa president Mr Platini's campaign to succeed his former mentor.
Both Mr Blatter, 85, and Mr Platini, 66, have previously denied any wrongdoing.