Ex-Fifa president Blatter and ex-Uefa boss Platini charged with fraud

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Fifa, football's world governing body, was engulfed by allegations of corruption in 2015

Former Fifa officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been charged with fraud and other offences in Switzerland.

Swiss prosecutors say Mr Blatter unlawfully arranged a transfer of two million Swiss francs ($2.19m; £1.6m) to Mr Platini in 2011.

Prosecutors say the payment "damaged Fifa's assets and unlawfully enriched Platini".

Mr Blatter and Mr Platini now face trial at a court in Bellinzona

The case was opened in September 2015 and led to both men being banned from football.

The affair ended Mr Blatter's 17-year spell in charge of Fifa and then-Uefa president Mr Platini's campaign to succeed his former mentor.

Both Mr Blatter, 85, and Mr Platini, 66, have previously denied any wrongdoing.

