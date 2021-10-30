Igor Kirillov: TV man known as the face of the USSR dies at 89
By Steve Rosenberg
BBC News, Moscow
- Published
Igor Kirillov - the man known as the face and voice of the USSR - has died in Russia aged 89.
Kirillov was Soviet TV's chief newsreader and announcer.
With his trademark delivery - unhurried and calm - he informed viewers of the first sputnik in space, and delivered the communiqués of the Communist Party.
He also anchored all major Soviet set-piece events: from Moscow's Red Square parades to communist congresses. The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
When Soviet leaders died - as they seemed to so often - it was Igor Kirillov who provided commentary for their burials in the Kremlin Wall.
But by the late 1980s, TV news was changing around the world: newsreaders were no longer professional announcers - they were journalists.
It was the same in the Soviet Union, and Igor Kirillov's face began to disappear from TV screens.
I remember him telling me in 1990 that what was happening in broadcasting was a calamity. The new anchors, he said, were in too much of a rush, adding "Russians don't like people talking quickly."