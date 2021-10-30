Sinn Féin: Mary Lou McDonald to address ard fheis in Dublin
Sinn Féin members are due to gather in Dublin for the party's first ard fheis (party conference) in two years.
The party has said strict Covid-19 rules will be in place for Saturday's event at Dublin City University.
Leader Mary Lou McDonald is due to deliver her speech to delegates at 17:00 local time, with the party saying she will focus on a theme of political "change" across the island of Ireland.
Deputy leader Michelle O'Neill is due to give the opening speech at 10:00.
Sinn Féin said Ms O'Neill, Northern Ireland deputy first minister, would "set out her vision" for the "need" for the Stormont executive to "work together and deliver for people in a changed political environment".
She is also expected to outline the party's plan for the next Northern Ireland Assembly election, which is scheduled for May next year.
Sinn Féin has consistently called for a united Ireland and an end to partition, and delegates are expected to hear calls for preparations for a referendum on the Irish border.
The party said the number of attendees at this year's ard fheis would be "reduced substantially from previous years" due to Covid-19 regulations.
Everyone attending the event will have to provide proof of vaccination for Covid-19, it added.
Sinn Féin ard fheis attendees will be in a confident mood with the party riding high in the polls in both jurisdictions on the island of Ireland.
But members will also be aware that ahead of the next Northern Ireland Assembly election there are a number of unresolved issues that threaten the future of devolution.
Those include the negotiations between the UK and the EU over the Brexit-related Northern Ireland Protocol, which creates a trade border in the Irish Sea.
Unionists believe the protocol diminishes their sense of Britishness.
Sinn Féin, like other parties in Northern Ireland, has expressed its opposition to the UK government's proposals on dealing with legacy of the Troubles, in effect allowing an amnesty on crimes related to that era.
The party is also waiting to see whether the UK government proceeds with legislation in Westminster that will strengthen the position of the Irish language.
South of the border in the Republic of Ireland the party is consistently topping opinion polls, with the three-party coalition government of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens being seen by many as not doing enough on issues such as housing and health.