Covid: Moscow shops and restaurants shut in partial lockdown
- Published
Shops, restaurants and schools have shut in Moscow in a partial lockdown, as Russia battles record Covid deaths and infections.
Only essential shops like supermarkets and pharmacies are allowed to open in the capital, while food outlets are only providing takeaways.
Authorities have also given workers across Russia nine days off from Saturday in a bid to curb infections.
Russia has reported a record 1,159 deaths from Covid in the past 24 hours.
The official data also reveals 40,096 new infections in 85 regions of Russia - another record.
Russia's overall Covid death toll in the pandemic is officially more than 230,000, the highest in Europe and one of the highest in the world. Russia's last major lockdown was in May-June 2020.
The proportion of Russia's population fully vaccinated remains low - on 23 October it was 32.8%, Our World in Data reports. Most European countries have much higher rates.
Despite an intensive state vaccination drive, many Russians remain suspicious of the Sputnik V vaccine, which is internationally recognised as an effective shield against Covid.
Faced with this partial lockdown between 30 October and 9 November, many Russians have decided to go on holiday. Resort hotels in Egypt - a popular destination for Russians - are reported to be fully booked, and Russian flights to Egypt are sold out.
The Russian news service Vesti reports some panic-buying because of the new restrictions. There has been a rush on meat and fish at the central market in Orenburg, a city in the Urals east of Moscow.
Please update your browser to see full interactive
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.
** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.
Source: Johns Hopkins University and national public health agencies
Figures last updated: 25 October 2021, 09:55 BST